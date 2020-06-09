Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder keeps sharing photos and videos with his horses on social media platforms for his fans. In his most recent tweet, Ravindra Jadeja shared a video in which the all-rounder can be seen walking a horse and tries to calm him down. Ravindra Jadeja in the caption of his tweet wrote, "He is ready!!". Earlier in the month, Ravindra Jadeja had shared a photo with his horse which goes on to show that the cricketer enjoys spending time them.

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket at the moment. The left-arm spinner is currently at the third spot in ICC's Test rankings for all-rounders.

Jadeja made his debut for the Indian team back in 2009 against Sri Lanka in a One-day International (ODI). Since then, Ravindra Jadeja has played 165 ODIs for India and has scored 2,296 runs with an average of 31.88 and a strike rate of 85.96. The all-rounder has been effective with the ball for India and has scalped 187 wickets with an economy rate of 4.89.

Jadeja made his Test debut for India against England at Nagpur in 2012. He has featured in 49 Test matches for the country and has scored 1,869 runs with an average of 35.26. Jadeja's performance with the ball has been very impressive in the longest format of the game as he has 213 wickets with an economy rate of 2.43.

In T20Is, Jadeja has scored 173 runs and has scalped 39 wickets from 49 matches.