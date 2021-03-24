India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, recovering from a thumb injury, hasn't been in action for quite some time. He suffered his injury during the third Test match against Australia in Sydney, on January. He returned to India and missed the Test, T20I and ODI series against England too. The 32-year-old has been recuperating well, and even recently hit the nets for the first time. Keeping his fans well-updated about his fitness, he recently took to Twitter to share an exercise video of him measuring the length of his jumps. He captioned it as, "Keep moving forward".

Keep moving forward pic.twitter.com/V8SMcNu95a — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 24, 2021

A key player for India in all formats, he had been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Currently, he is in his home state Gujarat, as shown in his recent social media posts.

Jadeja's absence was expected to negatively affect Team India's result, but Ravi Shastri has been able to find the right replacements. In the Test series against England, Axar Patel was called up, and he performed admirably, registering five-wicket hauls with ease.

Even all-rounder Washington Sundar has slowly become a regular in the squad since Jadeja's injury.

Jadeja is expected to make his return in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, where he will represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He will be once again re-uniting with MS Dhoni, who will be captaining CSK for the 12th successive season.

IPL 2021 begins in April, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).