India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja underwent a successful surgery for his dislocated left thumb and the star all-rounder took to Twitter to promise his fans that he will be back soon "with a bang". Along with the message for his followers and well-wishers, Jadeja also shared a picture from the hospital bed with his hand wrapped in strappings and tied to his neck. "Out of action for a while surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang!" Jadeja captioned the picture on Twitter.

Out of action for a https://t.co/ouz0ilet9j completed. But will soon return with a bang! pic.twitter.com/Uh3zQk7Srn — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2021

Jadeja took a blow to his left thumb while batting during India's first innings in the drawn Sydney Test and didn't took the field when Australia came out to bat in their second innings.

However, with India fighting hard to save the Test match on the final day of the third Test, Jadeja was seen padded up in readiness to walk out and help the team. But he was not needed with Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin resolutely defying the Australians.

Before his injury kept him out of action during Australia's second innings, he was instrumental as the visitors bowled Australia out for 338 runs in the first innings.

He was the most successful bowler for India in the first innings, picking four wickets for 62 runs. He also proved his excellence in the field with a sensational throw to run out Steve Smith.

Despite dislocating his left thumb, Jadeja made crucial runs (28 not out) towards the end as India finished with 244 all out, reducing Australia first innings lead to less than 100 runs.

The all-rounder was ruled out of the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane with a dislocated thumb, the BCCI said on Monday.

The all-rounder missed the series opener day-night Test in Adelaide after with an injury he suffered during the second T20I in December.