Ravindra Jadeja Says India Keen to Shed 'Poor Travellers' Tag in 2017

Updated: 21 December 2016 15:19 IST

Ravindra Jadeja said that after winning several series' at home, Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team want success outside the country.

Ravindra Jadeja picked seven wickets in England's 2nd innings in Chennai. © BCCI

After helping India win the fifth and final Test against England on Tuesday, Ravindra Jadeja said after winning the home series the team wants to shed the 'poor travellers' tag and win abroad.

"Me and my team want to promise our fans around the world that India will put up a good show overseas in 2017. We are keen shed the poor travellers tag," Jadeja said in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Jadeja, who returned with impressive figures of 7/48 to help India outclass England in Chennai, said 2016 has been very good for the Indian cricket team as they had won series after series.

India have won eight Tests out of 11 played this year, thereby equalling their previous record of most wins in a calendar year -- eight wins, three losses and three draws out of 14 played in 2010.

Jadeja said the current Indian test team have been performing exceptionally well because they are very good fitness-wise.

"Nowadays, the boys are very fit and spend a lot of time in gym and that is the reason why we are able to give our best on the field," he said.

 

 

 

 

Jadeja said he hopes to sign many more endorsement deals in the future and that is only possible if he keeps on producing consistent performances.

"My main focus is to play good cricket and if I do that I know many more brands will approach me in future," he signed off.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Cricket India England Ravindra Jadeja India vs England 2016
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja picked 7 wickets in England's 2nd innings in Chennai
  • He is now ranked 2nd in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers
  • He represents Saurashtra in first class games
ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja 1 And 2 On Bowling Chart
India vs England: Seven-Star Ravindra Jadeja Serves Up Four-Nil Series Win
Moeen Ali, Joe Root Lift England, Indian Bowlers Struggle
