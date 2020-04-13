Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Your Grass Needs A Mow": Michael Vaughan Trolls Ravindra Jadeja Over Sword Wielding Video

Updated: 13 April 2020 00:26 IST

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former England captain Michael Vaughan were engaged in a funny banter on Instagram.

Ravindra Jadeja posted a video on social media. © Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja and former England captain Michael Vaughan were engaged in a funny banter on Instagram that left fans in splits on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram to share a video in which the Indian all-rounder can be seen wielding his sword in his lawn in Jamnagar. "A "SWORD" MAY LOOSE IT'S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT'S MASTER. #rajputboy," Ravindra Jadeja captioned his post. Soon after Jadeja shared the video, Michael Vaughan came up with a hilarious comment and reminded the all-rounder that his lawn requires mowing. "Your grass needs a mow Rockstar," Michael Vaughan commented.  

Jadeja then agreed with Vaughan but told him that he has no idea how to cut the grass. "@michaelvaughan yes but I don't know how to cut it #coronaeffect," Jadeja said.

On Wednesday, Australian opening batsman David Warner posted a throwback video on Instagram. 

In the video, Warner tried his hand at the sword-wielding celebration for a commercial shoot which he did for his Indian Premier League franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.

In his post, Warner asked his fans for their opinion on how he did as compared to Ravindra Jadeja. 

Cricketers from all over the world are using social media to interact with their fans and urging them to stay indoors as the coronavirus pandemic wrecks havoc worldwide.

The cricketing calendar has been thrown into chaos due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. All major international cricket series were cancelled while the start of lucrative Indian Premier League, originally scheduled for March 29, was delayed until at least April 15.

The coronavirus pandeic has affected more than 1.8 million people worldwide.

Highlights
  • Jadeja showcases his sword-wielding skills in a video on social media
  • Michael Vaughan reminded Jadeja that his lawn requires mowing
  • Warner had recently tried his hand at Jadeja's sword-wielding celebration
