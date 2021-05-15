India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who often shares pictures with his horses on social media, took to Instagram to introduce his fans to his "22 acres entertainer" -- his horse by sharing a series of pictures on Saturday. "My 22acres entertainer #bonding #myfriend," Jadeja captioned the pictures. Jadeja's post not only caught the attention of his fans but it also drew a reaction from former England captain Michael Vaughan. Vaughan posted three heart emojis in the comments section. Jadeja made a return to Test side as he was included the 18-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final and the subsequent five-match Test series against England in the UK.

Jadeja has already started preparing for the England tour and he shared glimpses of his preparation with an Instagram post.

Jadeja missed the home series against England due to an injury he had picked up in Australia. The all-rounder made a return to competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Jadeja continued the good form he had shown before the injury and played a pivotal role in Chennai Super Kings' success in the now-postponed T20 tournament.

The 32-year-old all-rounder scored 131 runs at a strike-rate of over 160 in six outing in IPL 2021 and picked up six wickets while giving away runs at less than seven per over.

Jadeja produced one of the performances of the tournament when he smashed Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel for 36 runs in an over.