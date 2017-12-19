Ravindra Jadeja Gives A Glimpse Of His Cricket Bungalow

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, after being a regular member of the team across all formats, has gone off the radar in limited-overs cricket as India have opted for Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department. However, Jadeja remains a vital cog for India in Tests. Having played his last Test against Sri Lanka earlier this month, Jadeja ended with 12 wickets under his belt from three matches. As India prepare for the three-match T20 series, starting December 20, the sidelined Jadeja took to Instagram and revealed what he does when he is not donning the blue jersey.

He posted on Instagram a picture of himself in front of a huge wooden gate, leading to his bungalow. "Cricket bungalow is getting ready #homesweethome #peace #RajputBoy," he wrote.

Jadeja, who owns a restaurant too in Rajkot, have been an important player for India for the past couple of years. But lately he is finding it hard to make a space for himself in the shorter versions of the game.

However, it might to be early to write the all-rounder off as the cricketer during an inter-district T20 tournament between Jamnagar and Amreli at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium hit six sixes in an over.

Representing Jamnagar district, Jadeja smashed 154 off just 69 deliveries that helped his side post a huge total of 239/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Amreli could only manage 118/5 in 20 overs.

Jadeja came to the party in the 10th over of the match and smashed six sixes in the 15th over. Nilam Vamja was the unfortunate bowler who saw the ball dispatched to all corners of the park.

His century included 10 sixes and 15 fours. With this feat, he joined Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh in the list of other Indians who have done the same.