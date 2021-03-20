India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is in his home state of Gujarat as he recuperates from a thumb injury that ruled him out of action earlier in the year. On Saturday, Jadeja took to social media to share a video after he spotted a tiger in Gujarat's Jamnagar. "He just came out to wish me speedy recovery," Jadeja captioned the video on Twitter. In the video, the tiger is seen coming out onto the road from the jungle. The tiger goes back in before coming out again. The tiger looks around before finally heading back into the trees.

Watch the video here:

He just came out to wish me speedy recovery#wildlife #jungle pic.twitter.com/RYT02gWGLI — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 20, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja suffered a thumb injury during the third Test against Australia in Sydney. He flew back to India after the match and missed the Test and T20I series against England at home.

He has also not been named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England.

Jadeja has been recovering well, however, and recently hit the nets for the first time since his injury.

Jadeja has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

He is expected to return to cricketing action for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021, which is set to get underway on April 9.

Jadeja is a key player for India in all formats. Captain Virat Kohli, ahead of the T20I series against England, said that he will return to the team as soon as he is fit again.

"I feel the squad right now what we have barring Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) who will come back whenever he is fit is the squad that I feel is the most balanced in front of all the options readily available for us to take on the field," Kohli had said.