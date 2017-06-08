Ravindra Jadeja Blessed With A Baby Girl, Wishes Galore On Social Media

Right before India's crucial encounter against Sri Lanka on Thursday, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had reasons to celebrate as he became a proud father after his wife Reeva Solanki gave birth to a baby girl. Jadeja, who kept the national duty as top priority, got married to Reeva in April last year. The news came out in March this year when Jadeja, in an interview, had said, "I had to leave my pregnant wife behind. Family matters a lot to me, but it was also necessary to be part of the team with an important match coming up against Pakistan. Since the family is there to take care of her even they felt that I should play as that's more important and I decided to do the same."

As soon as the news broke, wishes poured in for the Jadeja family.

Congratulations Riva & @imjadeja! Welcome to an amazing world of parenthood. Wishing you a blissful future with your little bundle of joy!???? — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 8, 2017

@imjadeja Many many congratulations Sir jadeja for becoming father . Hope you play like a lion in today's match @CT17_ICC Ind v/s Sri Lanka — Ayush Kathuria (@Kathuria_Aayush) June 8, 2017

congratulations to our very own sir @imjadeja for becoming a proud father of a girl child. ab sir jadeja papa jadu bann gaye he.. ???? — Gourav shrimali (@gourav_shrimali) June 8, 2017

Jadeja is playing the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 for the Indian team.

Virat Kohli's men beat Pakistan by 124 runs by the Duckworth/Lewis System (DLS) in their first match at Edgbaston. Rohit Sharma had top scored with 91 while Kohli and Yuvraj Singh's fifties deflated the opponents.

Beating Sri Lanka will increase India's chances to make it to the semi-finals in the eight-nation tournament.

England have already sealed their spot for the last four from Group A.