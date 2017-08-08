 
Ravindra Jadeja Becomes World No. 1 Test All-Rounder

Updated: 08 August 2017 13:43 IST

Ravindra Jadeja dethrones Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh from the spot.

Ravindra Jadeja has 438 points. © AFP

India's Ravindra Jadeja edged out Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to become top-ranked Test all-rounder as per the latest ICC rankings. Jadeja's knock of 70 not out and a seven-wicket haul during the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo have seen him dethrone Shakib to take the top position among all-rounders for the first time. The top-ranked Test bowler Jadeja has also gained nine places to reach 51st rank among the batsmen.

Jadeja has 438 points, while his team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin is on third position with 418 points.

Here are the top five all-rounders:

Ravindra Jadeja (India) 438 points

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 431 points

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) 418 points

Moeen Ali (England) 409 points

Ben Stokes (England) 360 points

India batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have also earned notable improvements after their centuries in the Colombo Test. Pujara's 133-run knock in his 50th Test has helped him to a career-high 888 points and third position while Rahane has moved from 11th to fifth position with a score of 132.

Pace bowlers Mohammad Shami (up three places to 20th) and Umesh Yadav (up three places to 22nd) have made notable gains.

India rode on a superb bowling performance and finished the second Test with a day to spare, trouncing Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Jadeja had figures of 5/152 while Ashwin returned 2/132 while medium-pacer Hardik Pandya also claimed two wickets.

Jadeja received the man of the match award for his seven-wicket haul and an unbeaten 70-run knock.

  • Ravindra Jadeja has 438 points
  • Shakib Al Hasan has 431 points
  • Jadeja took 7 wickets and scored 70 not out vs Sri Lanka in 2nd Test
