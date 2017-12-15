Ravindra Jadeja Hits Six Sixes, Joins Exclusive Club

India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja made a statement at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium by hitting six sixes in an over in an inter-district T20 tournament between Jamnagar and Amreli. Representing Jamnagar district, Jadeja smashed 154 off just 69 deliveries that helped his side post a huge total of 239/6 in 20 overs. Jadeja came to the party in the 10th over of the match and smashed six sixes in the 15th over. Nilam Vamja was the unfortunate bowler who saw the ball dispatched to all corners of the park. Jadeja made mince meat of the attack and helped himself to a century that included 10 sixes and 15 fours. Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh are the other two Indians to have achieved the same feat.

Amreli could only manage 118/5 in 20 overs that saw them fall short by 121 runs as Jamnagar district registered an easy win and got 4 crucial points. The only guys to have come good for Amreli was Vishal Vasoya who scored 36 runs while Nilam Vamja could only muster 32 runs. Mahendra Jethva was the pick of the bowlers who picked up 3 wickets in 4 overs and was more than economical. He gave away only six runs in his spell.

After being a regular across all formats, Jadeja has gone off the radar in the limited overs format as India have gone with Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department. His knock might have come in an inter-district tournament but that could be enough for the selectors to give him another chance. It can pretty well serve as a remainder to all those who think that Jadeja is no longer an impact player for the Indian side, at least in the shorter versions of the game.