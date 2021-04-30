India and Delhi Capitals cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi posted on social media to share how she and her relatives dealt with Covid-19 after a total of 10 people in her family tested positive for the virus. Ashwin had to take a break from IPL 2021 to support his family in the fight against Covid-19 – a disease that has already claimed over 200,000 lives in India and more than three million globally. Prithi said six adults and four children had contracted the virus in her family and the children were "the vehicles of transmission"

Take the vaccine. Give yourselves and your family the best chance to fight this. — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 30, 2021

I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health. Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering help yet there's no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help. — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 30, 2021

The headaches this virus causes need their own twitter thread. — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 30, 2021

Revealing that the family members were down with the virus in different cities and hospitals, Prithi urged her followers to get vaccinated and give themselves "the best chance to fight" the virus.

"I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health. Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering help yet there's no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help," she said.

Several cricketers at the IPL bubble and outside have tested positive over the past two months, including Ashwin's Delhi Capitals teammate Axar Patel, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar among others.

Ashwin, who played five matches this season and picked up one wicket, married Prithi in 2011 and the couple has two daughters.

Promoted

Off spinner and lower-order batsman Ashwin has played 78 Tests, 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is for India since his debut in 2010.

He has played 159 IPL games and has 139 wickets to his name.