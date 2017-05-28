Ravichandran Ashwin's Grandfather Passes Away

Ashwin is presently in England with the national team for the Champions Trophy.

Ashwin is presently in England with the national team for the Champions Trophy. © AFP

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's grandfather S Narayanasamy died due to age-related illness, family sources said on Sunday. The 92-year-old passed away on Saturday and his last rites were performed this evening. Narayanasamy, a former Southern Railway employee and a cricket lover, had a big role to play in Ashwin's early years as a player, Awshin's father Ravichandran told PTI.

Narayanasamy is survived Ravichandran and a daughter and three grandchildren.

Ashwin is presently in England with the national team for the Champions Trophy. He is expected to play a key role in India's campaign in the prestigious tournament.