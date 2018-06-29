Ravichandran Ashwin Wants To Represent India At The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not played ODI cricket for a year but he still harbours ambitions of returning to the one-day fold ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Ashwin, who has played 111 ODIs, hasn't featured in the one-day format for India since their clash with the West Indies on June 2017. However, he has been impressive in Test cricket. He currently sits fifth in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings, having 316 wickets to his name in the longer form of the game. "It entirely depends on what other people (team management and selectors) perceive of my cricket," Ashwin was quoted to as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"It's definitely not in my control. Like any other cricketer, I want to wear the blue jersey and represent India at the World Cup. That's obviously there deep within. At this stage of my career, physically and mentally, I am just focusing on enjoying my cricket," he added. "If I land an opportunity, I want to be in [a] good frame of mind to grab it with both hands", he said.

India face England in a three-match ODI series in July, and while Ashwin hasn't been named in the squad, he'll be keeping a keen eye on the contests, and believes seam will play an important factor.

Ashwin backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah to shine in the England ODI series.

"England is a strong team in the shorter formats. They tweaked their strategy and team combination after the 2015 World Cup. The key for India in ODIs will be Bhuvneshwar [Kumar] and [Jasprit] Bumrah's death overs. Hopefully, it will be a high-scoring series", he said.