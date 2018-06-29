 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin Wants To Represent India At The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

Updated: 29 June 2018 15:51 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin has not featured in Indias ODI team since June, 2017.

Ravichandran Ashwin Wants To Represent India At The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
R Ashwin is placed fifth in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings © AFP

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not played ODI cricket for a year but he still harbours ambitions of returning to the one-day fold ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Ashwin, who has played 111 ODIs, hasn't featured in the one-day format for India since their clash with the West Indies on June 2017. However, he has been impressive in Test cricket. He currently sits fifth in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings, having 316 wickets to his name in the longer form of the game. "It entirely depends on what other people (team management and selectors) perceive of my cricket," Ashwin was quoted to as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"It's definitely not in my control. Like any other cricketer, I want to wear the blue jersey and represent India at the World Cup. That's obviously there deep within. At this stage of my career, physically and mentally, I am just focusing on enjoying my cricket," he added. "If I land an opportunity, I want to be in [a] good frame of mind to grab it with both hands", he said. 

India face England in a three-match ODI series in July, and while Ashwin hasn't been named in the squad, he'll be keeping a keen eye on the contests, and believes seam will play an important factor.

Ashwin backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah to shine in the England ODI series.

"England is a strong team in the shorter formats. They tweaked their strategy and team combination after the 2015 World Cup. The key for India in ODIs will be Bhuvneshwar [Kumar] and [Jasprit] Bumrah's death overs. Hopefully, it will be a high-scoring series", he said.

Comments
Topics : Ravichandran Ashwin India Cricket Team England Cricket Team International Cricket Council Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin wants to make white-ball return
  • Ashwin wants to play for India at the 2019 World Cup
  • He currently sits fifth in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin Wants To Represent India At The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
Ravichandran Ashwin Wants To Represent India At The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
One-Off Test: India Outclass Afghanistan By An Innings And 262 Runs
One-Off Test: India Outclass Afghanistan By An Innings And 262 Runs
KL Rahul Opens Up On Ravichandran Ashwin
KL Rahul Opens Up On Ravichandran Ashwin's Captaincy
IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta Caught Saying "Very Happy" After Mumbai Indians Fail To Enter Playoffs
IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta Caught Saying "Very Happy" After Mumbai Indians Fail To Enter Playoffs
IPL 2018: Suresh Raina, Lungi Ngidi Star In CSK
IPL 2018: Suresh Raina, Lungi Ngidi Star In CSK's 5-Wicket Win, KXIP Eliminated
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.