Ravichandran Ashwin Unhappy About Rock Thrown At Australian Team Bus

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the unsavoury rock-throwing incident surrounding the touring Australian cricketers. A rock shattered a window on the Australian team's bus as they returned to their hotel after the series-levelling win over India in the second T20I in Guwahati. Ashwin wrote on Twitter, "The stone thrown at the Aussie team bus shows us in bad light, let's all act more responsibly. A vast majority of us are capable of that."

The stone thrown at the Aussie team bus shows us in bad light, let's all act more responsibly. A vast majority of us are capable of that. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 11, 2017

He followed it up with another tweet that read, "We are a country that treats ours guests with great respect and hospitality."

We are a country that treats ours guests with great respect and hospitality. Contd — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 11, 2017

Earlier, Australia opener Aaron Finch posted a photo on Twitter that showed a shattered window pane. The Aussie opener went on to describe the incident by tweeting, "Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!."

Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) October 10, 2017

Cricket Australia's news site cricket.com.au said no-one was hurt and nobody was sitting in the seat next to the window when it was broken by the rock "believed to be roughly the size of a cricket ball".

India lost the second T20I convincingly as the hosts were completely outplayed on a day the Australian team came together as a unit with a brilliant performance. Jason Behrendorff went through the Indian top-order and returned with figures of 4 for 21 as India were bundled out for a paltry 118 in 20 overs.

The visitors chased down the total in 15.3 over as Moises Henriques and Travis Head took their team home.

(With AFP Inputs)