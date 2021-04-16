The second wave of COVID-19 has led to a surge of cases across India, with several states imposing curfews and other restrictions as they try to curb the spread of the deadly virus. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday sounded out warning bells on Twitter, urging people to take precautions and stay safe. "All I can say right now!! We are all spoiling towards ....sday. The virus is right at my doorstep, it will be at yours tomorrow," he tweeted. "Let's try and follow best practices and my sincere prayers," he added.

All I can say right now!! We are all spoiling towards ....sday. The virus is right at my doorstep, it will be at yours tomorrow. Let's try and follow best practices and my sincere prayers #COVIDSecondWave - Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) April 16, 2021

On Wednesday, his wife Prithi had tweeted a query on parents testing positive for COVID-19.

"Parents who have tested + and have young children(under 8) showing symptoms, what did your docs recommend ? Did you test them? Or just treated fever/ cough?" she had tweeted.

Parents who have tested + and have young children(under 8) showing symptoms, what did your docs recommend ? Did you test them? Or just treated fever/ cough? - Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 14, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin's Delhi Capitals teammate Axar Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the start of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Axar has been isolating, with the team roping in Shams Mulani as temporary cover for the all-rounder.

Promoted

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje had also tested positive for the virus, but has been cleared to join the DC team bubble after three negative tests.

"Our South Africa pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble," the franchise tweeted on Friday.