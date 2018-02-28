 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin To Lead India 'A' In Deodhar Trophy

Updated: 28 February 2018 14:31 IST

Deodhar Trophy will be played in Dharamsala from March 4-8.

Ravichandran Ashwin To Lead India
Ravichandran Ashwin will be leading the India 'A' squad in Deodhar Trophy. © PTI

The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) selection committee has announced the India A and India B squads for the DB Deodhar Trophy 2018, which will be held in Dharamsala from March 4 to 8. The two teams will compete against Karnataka, the winners of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2017-18. While Ravichandran Ashwin has been appointed as captain of India A, Shreyas Iyer will lead India B. Ashwin, who was recently named the India Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain, will be looking to get in the groove during the Deodhar Trophy tournament and carry his momentum in the cash-rich league.

Under-19 India captain Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill are both present in the India A squad.

While India pacer Mohammed Shami finds a places in India A, Umesh Yadav will feature in India B squad.

The BCCI also announced the Rest of India squad for Irani Trophy, which will take on Ranji Trophy winners Vidarbha in Nagpur from March 14. Karnataka batsman Karun Nair has been given the responsibility of the 15-member Irani squad.

Squads

Deodhar Trophy

India A: R Ashwin (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Unmukt Chand, Akshdeep Nath, Shubman Gill, Ricky Bhui, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Basil Thampi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Amandeep Khare, Rohit Rayudu.

India B: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Manoj Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Rajat Patidar.

Irani Cup

Rest of India: Karun Nair (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth.

Topics : Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Deodhar Trophy will be played in Dharamsala from March 4-8
  • Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill are both present in the India A squad
  • Karun Nair will be leading the Rest of India squad for Irani Cup
Related Articles
Injured Ravichandran Ashwin Ruled Out Of Deodhar Trophy
Injured Ravichandran Ashwin Ruled Out Of Deodhar Trophy
IPL 2018 Not A Platform For India Comeback, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
IPL 2018 Not A Platform For India Comeback, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
Virender Sehwag Discloses Why He Chose Ravichandran Ashwin As Kings XI Punjab Captain
Virender Sehwag Discloses Why He Chose Ravichandran Ashwin As Kings XI Punjab Captain
IPL 2018: Ravichandran Ashwin Is The New Kings XI Punjab Captain
IPL 2018: Ravichandran Ashwin Is The New Kings XI Punjab Captain
Harsha Bhogle Takes A Dig At Arsenal Football Club. Ravichandran Ashwin Disagrees
Harsha Bhogle Takes A Dig At Arsenal Football Club. Ravichandran Ashwin Disagrees
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.