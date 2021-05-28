Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has called for the removal of free hit from the game but India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin disagrees saying it is a "great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of the fans". The veteran off-spinner however, suggested ''free ball'' be added for the bowlers every time a batsman leaves the non-striker's end early before the ball is bowled.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote: "Come on @sanjaymanjrekar, free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans. Let's add a free ball for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non strikers end early, a wicket of that ball will reduce 10 runs of the bowlers analysis and total."

In another tweet he added: "Remember: "you are supposed to leave the crease only after the ball leaves the hand."

This after Manjrekar had shared the link of his column where he proposed the removal of free hit.

The tweet read: "Hi guys, tell me what you think about some aspects of the game mentioned in this column that have me peeved a little bit. Also let me know what rule changes you would make to better your viewing experience. Will retweet the interesting ones."

Ashwin is currently undergoing quarantine with the rest of the India's Test squad in Mumbai ahead of the England tour.

The team will first play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand before taking on England in a five-match Test series.

The men's and women's team will take a charter on June 2 as the women's team will clash with England across all three formats.