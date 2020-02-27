 
Spinning Hearts And Breaking The Beard: Ravichandran Ashwin Shares His 'Creative' CV

Updated: 27 February 2020 18:40 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin is active on social media and his specific brand of humour often gets his fans involved.

Ravichandran Ashwin boasts of an impressive CV. © Twitter

Somebody with one World Cup, a Champions Trophy, 365 wickets from 71 Tests and 150 wickets from 111 ODIs would be sure to mention these accolades on their resume. But for Ravichandran Ashwin, none of these achievements quite make the cut. The wily off-spinner took to Instagram to share a hilarious version of his curriculum vitae, which will surely land him a job once he hangs up his cricketing boots. "Creative with my looks, creative with my CV! What does your CV look like?" he wrote along with the image.

The CV is full of witty remarks. In the resume's 'Description' section the former CSK player writes: "Mujhe dekh kar ladies sing, 'Dekho jaa raha hai Chennai ka Super King'.

"Sending opponents to the pavilion," the prolific wicket-taker lists in his skills.

In his interests, he mentions "Playing wicket games", "spinning hearts" and "breaking records and my beard".

Fans flooded his post urging him to add "Mankad-ing" to his skills.

Ever since Ashwin dismissed Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler with the controversial tactic in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, Ashwin has been almost synonymous with the dismissal method and been on the receiving end of both praise and criticism over it as well as, of course, memes.

"Skills: Mankad" wrote one user.

"Expertise in mankad," wrote another.

Others were simply full of praise for the bowler.

"As like your cricket brain sir. Excellent," a user wrote.

"More power to you Ashwin. You will always be the best spinner ever lived. These selectors kept you out of action for no good reason," a passionate fan wrote.

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently in New Zealand for India's two-match Test series. India lost the first match in Wellington by 10 wickets, even as he took three wickets. The second match will begin on Saturday in Christchurch.

Ravichandran Ashwin
Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin took to Instagram to share a CV with a creative spin
  • He listed in his interests "Spinning hearts" and "Playing wicket games"
  • Fans asked him to add "Mankad-ing" to his skills
