 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin Schools User Who Tries To Troll Him For Environment-Friendly Tweet

Updated: 14 January 2020 17:48 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin kept his cool to respond to a troll post his tweet on pollution in Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin Schools User Who Tries To Troll Him For Environment-Friendly Tweet
Ravichandran Ashwin has a reputation of taking on trolls and engaging in witty banter. © AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted on Monday about the smog in Chennai caused by the burning of old possessions on the occasion of Bhogi, the first day of Pongal festival. "Massive smog in Chennai this morning owing to Bhogi burning, entire nose getting blocked and black discharges later in the day. I am not sure if it's worth spoiling the planet further in the name of traditions," the off-spinner tweeted. "There has to be a way to educate everyone and make them understand," he added.

While some users praised him for raising the issue, several criticised him for the tweet, with many asking why only traditions need to be changed to help the environment when other options are available.

One such user tried to troll Ashwin, asking him to take public transport instead of a car.

"Ya u r right...pls stop using car..go by public transport..will you?" he tweeted in response to Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin, however, maintained his calm and came up with a humble response.

"I will take your advice and act on it in a way that's environment friendly," he replied.

The user refused to back down. "Good...it is the responsibility of every citizen including celebrities," he tweeted.

Again, Ashwin had a reply ready for the troll.

"I never claimed to be a celebrity, I play a game I love and that doesn't make me any different. As for the other so called popular people, it's not my prerogative. So to have a go at me with your preconceived notions needs to be given a second thought," he tweeted.

Ashwin has a reputation of interacting with fans on Twitter as well as engaging in some witty banter. When a fan asked him earlier which batsmen he was planning to Mankad in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he responded saying "Anyone that goes out of the crease".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2020 news, check out the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ashwin had tweeted about burning of things on Bhogi causing smog
  • A user, attempting to troll him, asked him to take public transport
  • Ashwin responded calmly and didn't back down when he tried to troll again
Related Articles
Ranji Trophy: Bowlers Put Mumbai In Control Of Group B Tie vs Tamil Nadu
Ranji Trophy: Bowlers Put Mumbai In Control Of Group B Tie vs Tamil Nadu
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal To Achieve This Feat In T20Is
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Surpasses Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal To Achieve This Feat In T20Is
James Anderson Goes Past Ian Botham, Ravichandran Ashwin To Take 28th Five-Wicket Haul In Tests
James Anderson Goes Past Ian Botham, Ravichandran Ashwin To Take 28th Five-Wicket Haul In Tests
Rajasthan Royals Troll Ravichandran Ashwin But The Bowler Wins It With Witty Reply
Rajasthan Royals Troll Ravichandran Ashwin But The Bowler Wins It With Witty Reply
Ravichandran Ashwin To Mankad "Anyone That Goes Out Of The Crease" In IPL 2020
Ravichandran Ashwin To Mankad "Anyone That Goes Out Of The Crease" In IPL 2020
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.