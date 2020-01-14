Ravichandran Ashwin Schools User Who Tries To Troll Him For Environment-Friendly Tweet

Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted on Monday about the smog in Chennai caused by the burning of old possessions on the occasion of Bhogi, the first day of Pongal festival. "Massive smog in Chennai this morning owing to Bhogi burning, entire nose getting blocked and black discharges later in the day. I am not sure if it's worth spoiling the planet further in the name of traditions," the off-spinner tweeted. "There has to be a way to educate everyone and make them understand," he added.

While some users praised him for raising the issue, several criticised him for the tweet, with many asking why only traditions need to be changed to help the environment when other options are available.

Massive smog in Chennai this morning owing to Bhogi burning, entire nose getting blocked and black discharges later in the day. I am not sure if it's worth spoiling the planet further in the name of traditions. There has to be a way to educate everyone and make them understand — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

One such user tried to troll Ashwin, asking him to take public transport instead of a car.

"Ya u r right...pls stop using car..go by public transport..will you?" he tweeted in response to Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin, however, maintained his calm and came up with a humble response.

"I will take your advice and act on it in a way that's environment friendly," he replied.

I will take your advice and act on it in a way that's environment friendly — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

The user refused to back down. "Good...it is the responsibility of every citizen including celebrities," he tweeted.

Again, Ashwin had a reply ready for the troll.

"I never claimed to be a celebrity, I play a game I love and that doesn't make me any different. As for the other so called popular people, it's not my prerogative. So to have a go at me with your preconceived notions needs to be given a second thought," he tweeted.

I never claimed to be a celebrity, I play a game I love and that doesn't make me any different. As for the other so called popular people, it's not my prerogative. So to have a go at me with your preconceived notions needs to be given a second thought. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 14, 2020

Ashwin has a reputation of interacting with fans on Twitter as well as engaging in some witty banter. When a fan asked him earlier which batsmen he was planning to Mankad in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he responded saying "Anyone that goes out of the crease".