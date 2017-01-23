Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Rested From India's T20I Series vs England

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will not be part of India squad for T20I series vs England.

Top India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were given a rest from the upcoming Twenty20 International series against England, the Board of Control For Cricket in India said in a statement on Monday. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Parvez Rasool have been named Ashwin and Jadeja's replacement for the series, starting on January 26.

"The All-India Senior Selection committee in consultation with Team India management has decided to rest spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the Paytm T20I series against England," BCCI said in a release on Monday.

"Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool will replace Ashwin and Jadeja, with the 1st match to be played on January 26th at Kanpur."

After their prolific performances in the Test series against England where the duo ended up as the top two wicket-takers, the ODIs proved to be not so great an outing.

Ashwin took 28 wickets in the five-match Test series while Jadeja wasn't too far behind with 26 scalps to his name.

In the ODI series, Ashwin failed to show the same form and ended up with three wickets in the three matches. He went wicket-less in the first and third ODIs in Pune and Kolkata, respectively.

Jadeja was only a tad bit better, taking four wickets in the three matches. But Jadeja, who became the first Indian left-arm spinner to take 150 ODI wickets, was the only bowler in the top 10 wicket-takers list in the ODI series to have an economy rate of less than 6.

India won the Test series 4-0 and the ODI series 2-1.

England, who trailed India 0-2 after the first two ODIs, eked out a thrilling five-run win in the third ODI at Kolkata for their first win in the ongoing tour of India.

The first Twenty20 will be played in Kanpur on Thursday, followed by the second T20 in Nagpur (January 29) and the third T20 in Bengaluru (February 1).