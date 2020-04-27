Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Ravichandran Ashwin Not To Play For Yorkshire This Season As English County Teams Cancel Overseas Deals

Updated: 27 April 2020 19:12 IST

Yorkshire on Monday announced that they were cancelling their overseas player contracts for the 2020 campaign by mutual consent following the coronavirus outbreak.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin will not play for Yorkshire this season. © AFP

India's Ravichandran Ashwin will not play for Yorkshire this season after the English county announced on Monday they were cancelling their overseas player contracts for the 2020 campaign by mutual consent following the coronavirus outbreak. Off-spinner Ashwin and South Africa slow left-armer Keshav Maharaj were meant to share duties in the first-class County Championship, with West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran heading to Headingley for the Twenty20 Blast.

But with the start of the English season delayed until July 1 at the earliest, and several rounds of Championship matches abandoned, Yorkshire have decided it no longer makes cricket or economic sense to employ overseas players this year.

Yorkshire are also one of a number of counties trying to keep costs down by putting players on furlough as part of the British government's coronavirus job retention scheme.

"We have been in regular contact with the players and their agents throughout this COVID pandemic," said Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

"They have been extremely professional and appreciate the uncertainty facing counties at present."

Maharaj impressed for Yorkshire last year, taking 38 Championship wickets in five matches.

Yorkshire's announcement follows similar statements confirming Australia's Peter Siddle (Essex), Nathan Lyon (Hampshire), and Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner (both Lancashire) will be among overseas players who will not be playing county cricket this season.

Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin will not play for Yorkshire this season
  • Yorkshire cancelled their overseas player contracts for the 2020 campaign
  • Several other English county sides have announced similar approach
