India women's team Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj and men's team all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin reached Mumbai on Wednesday in a chartered flight from Chennai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted pictures of the players arriving in Mumbai in the flight. Along with Ashwin and Mithali, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar were also spotted among a host of other members. Earlier, Mayank Agarwal and Siraj had shared pictures of them preparing for the flight on their Instagram stories.

"First stop, Mumbai," the BCCI captioned the post.

The men's team as well as the women's team are set to tour UK after completing their quarantine in Mumbai.

While the women's team will take on England in all three formats, the Virat Kohli-led men's side will first face New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship before going up against the hosts in a five-match Test series.

India Women and England Women will play a one-off Test starting June 16, before a three-match ODI series. The two teams will then face off in a three-match T20 International series.

The World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton is set to start on June 18, with June 23 kept as a reserve day.

The five-match Test series against England will then begin on August 4.

The five Tests will be played at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Headingley, Oval and Old Trafford, with the final match beginning on September 10.