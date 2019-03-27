 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankaded' Another Batsman Before Jos Buttler - Watch

Updated: 27 March 2019 13:45 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Ravichandran Ashwin has 'mankaded' batsmen earlier too. But the conclusion was a little different.

Ravichandran Ashwin
In 2012, Ravichandran Ashwin 'mankaded' Sri Lanka's non-striker Lahiru Thirimanne. © Screengrab: @cricketcomau

Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab skipper, sparked an outrage after 'mankading' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler in the 13th over of an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. Although it was the first-ever such incident in the history of the IPL, it wasn't the first time Ravichandran Ashwin 'mankaded' a batsman. In 2012, Ashwin had done the same with Sri Lanka's non-striker Lahiru Thirimanne during a Commonwealth Bank Series match in Australia. In the 40th over of that match, Ashwin 'mankaded' Thirimanne, after which the umpire asked the then Indian captain Virender Sehwag whether he would reconsider the appeal.

Sehwag withdrew the appeal citing there would be criticism and that the move was "not in the spirit of the game".

As many criticised Buttler's dismissal, Ashwin defended himself, saying that his action was "instinctive".

"I didn't even load and he just left the crease. We ended on the right side of the coin, but I definitely think that those are game-changing moments and batsmen need to be wary of it," Ashwin said at the post-match ceremony.

However, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the cricket lawmakers, has released a statement regarding Ravichandran Ashwin's 'mankad' dismissal of Jos Buttler, insisting that the rule is essential.

"This law is essential. Without it, non-strikers could back up at liberty, several yards down the pitch and a law is needed to prevent such action," the MCC statement read on Tuesday.

The incident was aggressively debated because Buttler was still in his crease when Ashwin arrived, only for the bowler to pull out of his action and wait for the wicketkeeper batsman to step forward before whipping off the bails.

Moreover, according to MCC's statement, the dismissal of Buttler could have been adjudged out or not out, subject to interpretation of when Ashwin would have been expected to release the ball.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Lahiru Thirimanne Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin sparked an outrage after 'mankading' Jos Buttler
  • In 2012, Ashwin had done the same with Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne
  • Virender Sehwag withdrew the appeal citing there would be criticism
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankad' Controversy Inspires Kolkata Traffic Police Latest Campaign
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankad' Controversy: MCC Delivers Verdict
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankads' Jos Buttler: All You Need To Know About The Controversial Rule
BCCI Has No Intention To Lecture Ravichandran Ashwin After
BCCI Has No Intention To Lecture Ravichandran Ashwin After 'Mankading' Controversy, Says Official
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.