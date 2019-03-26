Ravichandran Ashwin sparked a massive controversy after 'mankading' Jos Buttler during the RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday night. The Kings XI captain received a lot of flak on social media platforms from former and current players for his actions with IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla also weighing in on the contentious issue. However, Shukla's tweet only served to further the debate with some fans slamming the IPL chairman for his "courtesy" comment.

Following the controversy in Jaipur, Shukla took to Twitter and spoke of a meeting, attended by the IPL captains and match referee, where it was decided "if non striking batsman steps out bowler as a courtesy will not run him out".

If I remember in one of the meetings of captains & match referee where I was also present as chairman it had been decided that if non striking batsman steps out bowler as a courtesy will not run him out @IPL @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 25, 2019

Rajeev Shukla said both MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings skipper) and Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore captain) were present at the said meeting.

Most probably this meeting was in Kolkata on the eve of one of the editions of ipl where Dhoni & Virat both were present @BCCI @IPL — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 25, 2019

While some fans called on Shukla to take action against Ravichandran Ashwin for his "unsportsmanlike" conduct, others slammed the IPL chairman for trying to make the tournament a "courtesy".

Here are some of the tweets from fans:

Dear sir, rule is changed, m sure you are aware of it.. It's game of cricket not a game of courtesy.. — Supriyo (@supriyo8819) March 25, 2019

as a courtesy seriously?????? — phanikrshnasriharsha (@sriharshah3) March 25, 2019

Should have been conveyed to the Umpires too. — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) March 25, 2019

Players, captains n match referees can't make up their own rules as they go along. Everyone obeys the laws of cricket. — Madan Singh (MR) (@mrsinghCricUmp) March 25, 2019

Rule bnaya tha but umpire ko pta nahi tha meeting ke baare mei — Sumitgupta (@gsumit239) March 25, 2019

Second thought. By This tweet I feel IPL is legally fixed, loses the cricket originality. If it sportsmanship why are there rules, if it's rule why batsmen are not aware it? — Jason Sam (@jasonsam116) March 25, 2019

Sir, as a courtesy, debutant batsman should be allowed to bat twice; a young bowler should not be hit for more than 6 runs per over... — Mukesh Mishra (@MukeshMishra005) March 25, 2019

action lo warna sabhi bowler aise hi krenge — Shailesh (@SRKian_Virat18) March 25, 2019

Take strict action against him for thus humongous blunder man — Purushottam Tiwary (@purush0315) March 25, 2019

It was so bad on part of Ashwin to run Butler out.....much against the spirit of the game. — Arun Tripathi (@ArunTri73031599) March 26, 2019

The incident took place in the 13th over with Rajasthan Royals coasting to victory -- needing 77 off 43 balls with nine wickets in hand. Ashwin paused while delivering the ball and took the bails off at the non-striker's end while Buttler was backing up.

The on-field umpire immediately signalled for the decision to be taken by the third umpire, who decided to give Buttler out.

A visibly fuming Buttler and Ashwin exchanged a few words in the middle, before the Englishman walked off the field, shaking his head in disbelief.

Kings XI Punjab went on to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 170 for nine in the chase to register a 14-run win.