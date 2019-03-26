 
IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla Weighs In On Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Mankad' Controversy, Sparks Debate On Twitter

Updated: 26 March 2019 10:04 IST

Rajeev Shukla spoke of a meeting, attended by the IPL captains and match referee, where it was decided "if non striking batsman steps out bowler as a courtesy will not run him out".

Ravichandran Ashwin ran into controversy for 'mankading' Jos Buttler during RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match. © BCCI/IPL

Ravichandran Ashwin sparked a massive controversy after 'mankading' Jos Buttler during the RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday night. The Kings XI captain received a lot of flak on social media platforms from former and current players for his actions with IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla also weighing in on the contentious issue. However, Shukla's tweet only served to further the debate with some fans slamming the IPL chairman for his "courtesy" comment.

Following the controversy in Jaipur, Shukla took to Twitter and spoke of a meeting, attended by the IPL captains and match referee, where it was decided "if non striking batsman steps out bowler as a courtesy will not run him out".

Rajeev Shukla said both MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings skipper) and Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore captain) were present at the said meeting.

While some fans called on Shukla to take action against Ravichandran Ashwin for his "unsportsmanlike" conduct, others slammed the IPL chairman for trying to make the tournament a "courtesy".

Here are some of the tweets from fans:

The incident took place in the 13th over with Rajasthan Royals coasting to victory -- needing 77 off 43 balls with nine wickets in hand. Ashwin paused while delivering the ball and took the bails off at the non-striker's end while Buttler was backing up.

The on-field umpire immediately signalled for the decision to be taken by the third umpire, who decided to give Buttler out.

A visibly fuming Buttler and Ashwin exchanged a few words in the middle, before the Englishman walked off the field, shaking his head in disbelief.

Kings XI Punjab went on to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 170 for nine in the chase to register a 14-run win.

