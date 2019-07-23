 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Reward For Unique Bowling Action In TNPL

Updated: 23 July 2019 12:40 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin served up a unique bowling action during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match and came away with a wicket.

Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Reward For Unique Bowling Action In TNPL
Ravichandran Ashwin, playing for Dindigul Dragons, continued to amuse fans. © Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), continued to amuse fans as he came up with a unique bowling action. Ravichandran Ashwin, bowling the 20th over of the innings, was seen hiding the ball behind his back during his run-up, not allowing the batsman judge the delivery. As a result, Ravichandran Ashwin was rewarded with a wicket off the delivery which was tossed up by the off-spinner. The official TNPL Facebook account posted the video of Ashwin's unique action with a caption which said, "My experiments with the ball-Ft. Ravi Ashwin".

It was not the first time that Ashwin came up with something unique in the ongoing edition of the TNPL. Earlier, Ashwin had delivered the ball with his non-bowling arm absolutely stationary as he completed his run-up on the wrong foot.

Ashwin's stint at the TNPL comes after he featured for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship Division One. He had impressed in the tournament by picking more than 20 wickets in three matches and also playing cameo knocks.

The right-arm off-spinner, who was recently included in India's Test squad for the West Indies series, made his last appearance for the national team during the India vs Australia Test series in December 2018.

Ashwin has featured in 65 Tests, 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin served up a unique bowling action during TNPL
  • It was not the first time that Ashwin came up with something unique
  • Ashwin's stint at the TNPL comes after he featured for Nottinghamshire
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin's Bizarre Bowling Action Leaves Twitter In Splits
Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin Captures Stuart Broad Jumping In Joy As England Win World Cup
Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin Captures Stuart Broad Jumping In Joy As England Win World Cup
IPL 2019: Ravichandran Ashwin Disappointed On How Kings XI Punjab Finished The Season
IPL 2019: Ravichandran Ashwin Disappointed On How Kings XI Punjab Finished The Season
KL Rahul Blitzkrieg Inspires Kings XI Punjab To 6-Wicket Consolation Win Over Chennai Super Kings
KL Rahul Blitzkrieg Inspires Kings XI Punjab To 6-Wicket Consolation Win Over Chennai Super Kings
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs CSK IPL Highlights: Kings XI Punjab Beat Chennai Super Kings By Six Wickets
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs CSK IPL Highlights: Kings XI Punjab Beat Chennai Super Kings By Six Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.