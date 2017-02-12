 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin Enjoyed His Record-Breaking Spell vs Bangladesh

Updated: 12 February 2017 21:58 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin was a bit rusty in the first innings of the one-off Test vs Bangladesh but almost immediately got into a great rhythm in the second innings that fetched him a couple of wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin Enjoyed His Record-Breaking Spell vs Bangladesh
Ravichandran Ashwin became the quickest bowler to pick up 250 wickets in Tests © AFP

After a poor first innings outing against Bangladesh in the one-off Test match in Hyderabad, where the Indian off-spinner picked up a couple of wickets, after conceding more than 100 runs, Ravichandran Ashwin looked a lot more relaxed in the second innings. The 30-year-old got into a rhythm right away and was quick to give India an early breakthrough by removing the Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal in the second innings. Ashwin also got rid of Mominul Haque just before the close of play on Day 4, giving him figures of 2 for 34 at the end of the day.

Talking about his spell, Ashwin said, "Today was one of those days when I started enjoying my spell right from the start. It's going to be an interesting day tomorrow. The wicket is not giving too much help for the spinners, we have to be very very patient in the morning session."

Bowling with the new ball can be a little tricky but not with Ashwin. Both his wickets came with the ball being relatively new and the India's premier strike bowler seems to be enjoying bowling with the new ball.

"It was a delight to bowl in the second innings. I was a little rusty in the first innings, got into a better rhythm in the second innings straightaway, bowling with the new ball," added Ashwin.

Ashwin also became the fastest to reach 250 wickets in Tests, surpassing the great Dennis Lillee. Speaking about his feat Ashwin felt, it was "good to have the record out of the way". He is the sixth Indian bowler after current coach Anil

Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Zaheer Khan (311), Bishan Singh Bedi (266) to take 250 Test wickets.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Bangladesh Ravichandran Ashwin Tamim Iqbal Khan Mominul Haque Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin quickest to take 250 wickets
  • Ashwin revelled bowling with the new ball
  • Ashwin dismissed Tamim Iqbal to give India the first breakthrough
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin Thinks Like A Batsman While Bowling: Cheteshwar Pujara
Ravichandran Ashwin Thinks Like A Batsman While Bowling: Cheteshwar Pujara
Hyderabad Test: India Seven Wickets Short of Victory Against Bangladesh
Hyderabad Test: India Seven Wickets Short of Victory Against Bangladesh
Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Fastest Bowler To Claim 250 Wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Fastest Bowler To Claim 250 Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.