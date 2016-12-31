 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja End 2016 As Top 2 Test Bowlers

Updated: 31 December 2016 18:24 IST

Besides topping the bowling charts, Ravichandran Ashwin also continued to top the list of all-rounders with no change among the top five in the list as Jadeja retained his third spot

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja End 2016 As Top 2 Test Bowlers
Ravichandran Ashwin had a stellar year, showcasing his skills both with the bat and ball. ©

India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have finished the year in the top two positions in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers, which has seen South Africa fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Abbott finish with career-high ranks after taking four and five wickets, respectively, in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Port Elizabeth. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team ended 2016 as the numero uno side.

Ashwin also continued to top the list of all-rounders with no change among the top five in the list as Jadeja retained his third spot.

This is just the second time the top two spots in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers have been occupied by India players, with the pair emulating left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and leg-spinner Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, who were ranked one and two in 1974, the ICC said.

Jadeja grabbed 10 for 154 in the fifth final Test and finished with 26 wickets in the five-match series against England while Ashwin ended with 28 wickets as India completed a 4-0 series victory, culminating with an innings and 75 runs win in Chennai.

Jadeja and Ashwin have both played match-winning roles during India's series victories over West Indies, New Zealand and England in 2016.

Both players have also put in some important shifts with the bat as India extended their unbeaten run in Test matches to 18 with the 4-0 series win over England.

In the ICC Rankings for Test Batsmen, India skipper Virat Kohli ended the year at second position behind Australian run machine and captain Steven Smith.

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali has moved up 10 places to reach a career-high sixth rank, riding on his scores of 205 not out and 43 in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Apart from Stephen Cook, the other newcomers to shine with the bat in their first year are Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (31st rank), Australia's Peter Handscomb and India's Karun Nair (joint-55th rank) and India all-rounder Jayant Yadav (59th rank).

Meanwhile, Team India has ended the year as the No.1 ranked Test side with 120 ranking points, 15 points clear of second placed Australia (105 points).

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Australia Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja Steven Smith Jayant Yadav Karun Nair Azhar Ali Cricket South Africa Kagiso Rabada Kyle Abbott
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin ended 2016 as the No.1 Test bowler, all-rounder
  • Jadeja is 2nd in Test bowlers' list and 3rd in the all-rounder's list
  • Indian cricket team ended the year as the No.1 ranked Test side
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Picked to Lead Glenn McGrath's Test Team of The Year 2016
Virat Kohli Picked to Lead Glenn McGrath's Test Team of The Year 2016
Ravichandran Ashwin Should Give The Ball Flight More Often: Erapalli Prasanna
Ravichandran Ashwin Should Give The Ball Flight More Often: Erapalli Prasanna
Steve Smith Starts Mind Games, Wants Virat Kohli 'Angry' During India-Australia Series
Steve Smith Starts Mind Games, Wants Virat Kohli 'Angry' During India-Australia Series
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.