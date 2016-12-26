 
Ravichandran Ashwin Dismisses MS Dhoni Rift Talk

Updated: 26 December 2016 13:54 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses any suggestions of a 'rift' with Mahendra SIngh Dhoni. He praised Virat Kohli but made only a passing reference to Dhoni after his twin ICC awards.

Ravichandran Ashwin powered India to the top of ICC's Test team rankings in 2016. © AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed any suggestions of any 'rift' with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which cropped up after he made only a passing mention of Indian ODI and T20 captain and praised Test captain Virat Kohli in his acceptance speech after being named the International Cricket Council Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year.

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my family. I'd like to thank ICC and most importantly my team-mates. I'd also like to thank the support staff for our success. We've had a great transition ever since MS Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys," he had said.

Ashwin on Sunday retweeted a fan's post in an attempt to put an end to speculation that his relationship with Dhoni was turning sour.

"@msdhoni ne ye matter notice bhi ni kiya hoga bt ye social media na do bhaiyon ko bhi dhushman bnade@ashwinravi99 take a chill pill."

(Dhoni would not even have noticed but I hope social media does not make enemies out of two brothers).

Ashwin was also the first cricketer since 1985 to achieve the distinction of claiming 25 wickets and scoring 250 runs in a series. He achieved this distinction in the series with England, which India won 4-0.

