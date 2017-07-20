Ashwin Compares CSK Ban With Manchester United Air Crash, Gets Trolled

Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted later that he was misquoted by the media.

Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted later that he was misquoted by the media. © AFP

Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) ban is over and they are all set to make a comeback next year in the quickfire format. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was the captain in 2015, took to Instagram to celebrate CSK's return and uploaded a picture of him donning a yellow jersey with the number '7' and word 'Thala' printed on it. Team member Ravichandran Ashwin too made a statement on the team's comeback which was not taken positively by the social media. When India's premier off-spinner was asked by a newspaper to comment on Chennai's return to IPL fold, he said, "I think the two-year hiatus for CSK probably increases its value much like what it did for Manchester United when the air crash happened (in 1958, when 23 people, including eight of Manchester United's players died)."

His answer triggered a social media backlash.

Don't think R Ashwin has a clue about the level of hate headed his way. Comparing #MUFC's Munich disaster to CSK's ban for fraud was stupid. — BullBull (@DahiiBhalla) July 19, 2017

Here is Ashwin at his worst! - Ashwin compares Chennai Super Kings comeback to Munich air disaster https://t.co/tNhzEepxM8 — Prashant Paul (@PrashantSport) July 19, 2017

After his slip of tongue while comparing CSK's two-year absence to Man U's Munich air crash, Ashwin also slips in ICC's ranking. He is 3rd — Nitin Naik (@toi_nitinnayak) July 19, 2017

How can Ravi Ashwin even think of equating Munich tragedy to getting kicked out of IPL due to betting and fixing ?? — Sadhu Maharaj (@SadhuMaharaj16) July 19, 2017

Ashwin was on the back foot after an insensitive analogy. He Tweeted his explanation.

Guys please take the reporting with a pinch of salt with respect to the Munich tragedy and CSK. All I said was the break will make the .. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 19, 2017

Fans turn up in numbers when the come back happens. Not required to blow it out of context. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 19, 2017

Now all those who hate me, please get off my mentions, we will catch-up sometime later when I get misquoted again. Thanks?? — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 19, 2017

The 30-year-old cricketer is part of Indian team which will play three Tests, 5 One Day Internationals and one-off Twenty20 in Sri Lanka starting July 26.

CSK and Rajasthan Royals were suspended for two years in July 2015 when they were found guilty in 2013 of betting and spot-fixing. The ban on both the teams is officially over and a top CSK official said the franchise will look to retain as many players and support staff it had in 2015.

"Super Morning, Lions! The wait is finally over. Time to rise and shine! #CSKReturns #whistlepodu," the franchise had said on its return.