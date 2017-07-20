 
Ashwin Compares CSK Ban With Manchester United Air Crash, Gets Trolled

Updated: 20 July 2017 08:28 IST

Eight Manchester United players were among 23 people killed in the 1958 air crash.

Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted later that he was misquoted by the media. © AFP

Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) ban is over and they are all set to make a comeback next year in the quickfire format. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was the captain in 2015, took to Instagram to celebrate CSK's return and uploaded a picture of him donning a yellow jersey with the number '7' and word 'Thala' printed on it. Team member Ravichandran Ashwin too made a statement on the team's comeback which was not taken positively by the social media. When India's premier off-spinner was asked by a newspaper to comment on Chennai's return to IPL fold, he said, "I think the two-year hiatus for CSK probably increases its value much like what it did for Manchester United when the air crash happened (in 1958, when 23 people, including eight of Manchester United's players died)."

His answer triggered a social media backlash.

Ashwin was on the back foot after an insensitive analogy. He Tweeted his explanation.

The 30-year-old cricketer is part of Indian team which will play three Tests, 5 One Day Internationals and one-off Twenty20 in Sri Lanka starting July 26.

CSK and Rajasthan Royals were suspended for two years in July 2015 when they were found guilty in 2013 of betting and spot-fixing. The ban on both the teams is officially over and a top CSK official said the franchise will look to retain as many players and support staff it had in 2015.

"Super Morning, Lions! The wait is finally over. Time to rise and shine! #CSKReturns #whistlepodu," the franchise had said on its return.

Topics : India Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket Manchester United
Highlights
  • Ashwin compared CSK to Manchester United
  • Ashwin was trolled on Twitter for his remarks
  • The off-spinner said he was misquoted by the media
