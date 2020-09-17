Ravichandran Ashwin turns 34 on Thursday and wishes have poured in from the cricket fraternity and beyond on the cricketer's birthday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video link to Ashwin's seven-wicket haul against South Africa in the 2019 Test series. “Us trying to pick one adjective for Ashwin is like batsmen trying to pick his variations. Keep bamboozling us all with your skill, wit, and intellect,” tweeted Ashwin's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals.

Team India members also shared their wishes for the off-spinner on social media. “Happy Birthday, Ash! Here's to more fun times and getting in rhythm together,” tweeted Ajinkya Rahane along with a picture of himself, Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan posing in Delhi Capitals jersey.

Happy Birthday, Ash! Here's to more fun times and getting in rhythm together pic.twitter.com/exmwRS0Ypw — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) September 17, 2020

“Happy Birthday@ashwinravi99!! Wishing you happiness and good health, have a great day!” tweeted Ishant Sharma along with a picture clicked with Ashwin with the Burj Khalifa in the background.

Other past and present cricketers, including Hanuma Vihari, Aakash Chopra and Wasim Jaffer also wished Ashwin.

Wish you many happy returns of the day @ashwinravi99. Wishing a year full of wickets except against @lionsdenkxip #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/BqVK3BBdjB — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 17, 2020

Here's wishing one of India's greatest match-winners in Tests a very happy birthday Have a good one, @ashwinravi99 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 17, 2020

He tempts the batsman to leave his crease at the striker's end. And forces him to stay behind it at the non-striker's end! Wishing @ashwinravi99 a very happy birthday and lots of work for those fingers this year — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 17, 2020

Ashwin was active on social media, replying individually to all these messages.