Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Dad Again, Wife Revealed It To Public After 5 Days

Updated: 26 December 2016 20:58 IST

The news of the second baby of Ravichandran Ashwin was disclosed by his wife Prithi Ashwin on Twitter, to everyone's surprise, five days after the birth.

Ravichandran Ashwin became father of his second baby on December 21. © Twitter

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is known to give surprise deliveries to batsmen, now his wife Prithi Ashwin too followed husband's footsteps. 

To everyone's surprise, she waited five days before announcing the news of the birth of her baby girl to public.

 

Prithi gave birth to a baby girl on December 21, a day after India registered their historic 4-0 Test series victory with England in Chennai. She chose not to share the news with public at that time.

The reason for not revealing was that she didn't want to steal her husband's moment of glory.

However, after breaking this news, she posted a series of tweets on Monday where she gave reasons to not make it public at that time.

Prithi also retweeted Ashwin's tweet of not tagging his wife for trolls, by writing:

Last year in June, Ashwin became father for the first time. They had married in 2011.

For the last few days, the 30-year-old has been in headlines for the wrong reasons too. His fans are unhappy with the fact that he didn't mention the name of India's limited overs captain MS Dhoni's name in "Thank-You" speech after receiving the ICC award.

It might be a petty thing for the off-spinner but the fans looked upset and vented out their anger on social media.

Against England, the Most Valuable Player and the go-to man for Virat Kohli, took 28 wickets in five matches with the average of 30.25. He showed his skills with the bat too by amassing 306 runs at an average of 43.71 in the series.

