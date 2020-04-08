Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Watch: Ravi Shastri's "Tracer Bullet" Finds New Meaning In Kerala Police Campaign

Updated: 08 April 2020 13:59 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Kerala Police used the soundtrack of Ravi Shastri asking fellow commentators to copy his famous "tracer bullet" commentary for its drone video of people running when caught on camera.

Watch: Ravi Shastris "Tracer Bullet" Finds New Meaning In Kerala Police Campaign
Ravi Shastri had used his same old famous phrase to ask his fans to stay at home. © Twitter

Ravi Shastri's famous "tracer bullet" phrase from his commentary days has inspired a campaign started by the Kerala Police to stop people from violating the Covid-19 lockdown. "Drone sightings during lockdown...," the Kerala Police tweeted along with the video that has Ravi Shastri asking fellow-commentators to copy his "tracer bullet" commentary in the background. The country is in lockdown until April 14 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The Kerala Police decided to use a drone to find out the violators of the lockdown and the campaign has left many entertained on social media.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri had used his same old famous phrase to ask his fans to stay at home during the ongoing crisis.

"Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you," Shastri wrote on his Twitter handle.

Shastri had earlier called the forced break a "welcome rest" for his busy national team players.

"(This rest) cannot be a bad thing because towards the end of the New Zealand tour, you could see some cracks coming up when it came to mental fatigue, physical fitness and injuries," Shastri had said.

"It has been tough but a welcome rest for players," the coach had said.

The deadly virus has brought the world of sports to a grinding halt. India's three-match One-day International home series against South Africa was called off before the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until April 15.

Topics mentioned in this article Ravi Shastri Cricket
