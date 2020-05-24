Ravi Shastri's "Social Distancing Huddle" With Dogs A Massive Hit On Twitter. See Pics

Ravi Shastri, Indian men's cricket team head coach, has been spending quality time at home during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown . Sharing a glimpse of how he spends time at home, Shastri posted a couple of pictures on Twitter which shows him in a "social distancing huddle" surrounded by dogs. In the first picture, Shastri is surrounded by five dogs, while the second picture shows one of the dogs, who Shastri refers to as the skipper, walking off in style, wearing a sunglass. "After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle," Shastri wrote on Twitter.

After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle pic.twitter.com/oro2SOhZZI — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 24, 2020

The coronavirus lockdown has made Shastri go back to his playing days and his social media posts have been reflecting the same on regular basis.

Earlier this month, Shastri's nostalgia made him remember his first Test century on home turf which he had scored against England at the Wankhede Stadium in 1984.

"First on home turf and that too Wankhede in 1984. Super feeling to do it in front of your home crowd with my parents watching. Turned out to be match-winning. 142 vs England #Memories #Mumbai #Cricket," Shatri had tweeted, remembering the knock.

Shastri's knock of 142 runs from 323 balls, studded with 17 fours and one six, proved crucial as India beat England by eight wickets.

Heaping praise on the 1985 team, Shastri, during a chat show, said that the class of the Indian side was such that it could trouble even the current team led by Virat Kohli.

"No question about that. They (team of 85) will give any team that India puts up in white ball cricket, a run for their money. That team of 85 will give this team a run for money," Shastri said during 'Sony Ten Pit Stop' show on channel's FB page.

Shastri was the key man back in 1985 when the team under Sunil Gavaskar won the World Championship of Cricket.