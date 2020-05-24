Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ravi Shastri's "Social Distancing Huddle" With Dogs A Massive Hit On Twitter. See Pics

Updated: 24 May 2020 15:06 IST

Sharing a glimpse of how he spends time at home, Ravi Shastri posted a couple of pictures on Twitter which shows him in a "social distancing huddle" surrounded by dogs.

Ravi Shastris "Social Distancing Huddle" With Dogs A Massive Hit On Twitter. See Pics
Ravi Shastri has been spending quality time at home during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. © Twitter

Ravi Shastri, Indian men's cricket team head coach, has been spending quality time at home during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Sharing a glimpse of how he spends time at home, Shastri posted a couple of pictures on Twitter which shows him in a "social distancing huddle" surrounded by dogs. In the first picture, Shastri is surrounded by five dogs, while the second picture shows one of the dogs, who Shastri refers to as the skipper, walking off in style, wearing a sunglass. "After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting @ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle," Shastri wrote on Twitter.

The coronavirus lockdown has made Shastri go back to his playing days and his social media posts have been reflecting the same on regular basis.

Earlier this month, Shastri's nostalgia made him remember his first Test century on home turf which he had scored against England at the Wankhede Stadium in 1984.

"First on home turf and that too Wankhede in 1984. Super feeling to do it in front of your home crowd with my parents watching. Turned out to be match-winning. 142 vs England #Memories #Mumbai #Cricket," Shatri had tweeted, remembering the knock.

Shastri's knock of 142 runs from 323 balls, studded with 17 fours and one six, proved crucial as India beat England by eight wickets.

Heaping praise on the 1985 team, Shastri, during a chat show, said that the class of the Indian side was such that it could trouble even the current team led by Virat Kohli.

"No question about that. They (team of 85) will give any team that India puts up in white ball cricket, a run for their money. That team of 85 will give this team a run for money," Shastri said during 'Sony Ten Pit Stop' show on channel's FB page.

Shastri was the key man back in 1985 when the team under Sunil Gavaskar won the World Championship of Cricket.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ravi Shastri Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ravi Shastri shared a glimpse of how he spends time at home
  • Shastri's post shows him in a "social distancing huddle" with dogs
  • Shastri has been spending quality time at home during the lockdown
Related Articles
Virat Kohli An "Imposing Character", Wont Want Split Captaincy: Nasser Hussain
Virat Kohli An "Imposing Character", Won't Want Split Captaincy: Nasser Hussain
Ravi Shastri Turns Nostalgic, Reminisces "First Century On Home Turf"
Ravi Shastri Turns Nostalgic, Reminisces "First Century On Home Turf"
Ravi Shastri Says Indias 1985 Team Could Give Virat Kohlis Team "A Run For Money"
Ravi Shastri Says India's 1985 Team Could Give Virat Kohli's Team "A Run For Money"
"Brothers In Arm": Ravi Shastri Posts Pictures With The Best He Played Against
"Brothers In Arm": Ravi Shastri Posts Pictures With The Best He Played Against
"God Bless You With More Elegant Innings": Virat Kohlis Birthday Wish For Rohit Sharma
"God Bless You With More Elegant Innings": Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish For Rohit Sharma
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.