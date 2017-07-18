Ravi Shastri's Salary To Be Close To 8 Crore Plus Per Annum: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to pay new chief coach Ravi Shastri a whopping salary, which could go upto Rs 8 crore per annum. It was learnt that the top brass of BCCI was unanimous in their decision on Shastri's perks, which is atleast a crore more than previous coach Anil Kumble's salary of Rs 6.5 crore. Ironically, in Kumble's demand for an increment was exactly to the tune of what Shastri will be getting.

The three other coaches -- Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Sanjay Bangar are expected to be bracketed between Rs 2.3 crore taking into account that they need to be compensated for foregoing their Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Saturday formed a four-member panel, which included acting Board President C K Khanna and CEO Rahul Johri, to decide on the remuneration of newly-appointed head coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the support staff. CoA member Diana Edulji and BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary were the other members of the Committee.

The BCCI on Tuesday named Bharat Arun the bowling coach for the Indian cricket team, while R. Sridhar was retained as the fielding coach. Sanjay Bangar was named the assistant coach. Arun was Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri's first choice from the beginning , while the names of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid, earlier named bowling coach and batting consultant, had come up when Shastri was named for the top post.

His appointment marks a complete u-turn for the BCCI, which had named Zaheer as bowling coach initially before clarifying that it was for specific overseas tours. There is also no clarity on Dravid's position as batting consultant either.

(With PTI inputs)