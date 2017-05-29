 
Ravi Shastri Uploads Blurred Image With Akshay Kumar, Gets Brutally Trolled On Twitter

Updated: 29 May 2017 19:25 IST

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri uploaded a blurred image on social media when he met Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Sunday.

Ravi Shastri got brutally trolled on Twitter after uploading a blurred image with Akshay Kumar © Twitter

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri uploaded a blurred image on social media when he met Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Sunday. The picture garnered a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons. Twitter went berserk trolling Shastri for not checking the picture quality before uploading it. Shastri met his school mate Akshay Kumar, whom he called a 'Don Boscoit', and went on to praise his work and career in Bollywood. The 55-year-old tweeted, "Great to catch up with a fellow Don Boscoite who has done wonderfully well in the career as an actor @akshaykumar."

As it turns out, Shastri uploaded the picture in a hurry and Twitterati reacted to the tweet by calling it, 'tracer blurret' coined on his famous commentary term, 'tracer bullet' which is mostly used when a batsman hits a shot and it goes to the boundary at the rate of knots. 

A couple of days ago, Shastri was celebrating his 55th birthday and Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish him in his own style. Sehwag tweeted, "Hpy B'day @RaviShastriOfc ,just get a feeling that at 55,only 1result possible, Shastri ji has been the real winner. Shaz-A Billion Feelings."

Shastri started his career as a left-arm spinner for India but later turned himself into a batting all-rounder. Shastri reached the peak of his career when he was adjudged the 'Champion of Champions' in the World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985. India went on to win the tournament and Shastri was instrumental with his all-round performance in the series. Shastri also led Mumbai to a Ranji Trophy title in the year 1993. The former cricketer-turned-commentator captained India in just one Test match.

Topics : India Ravi Shastri Cricket
