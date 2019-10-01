Ravi Shastri, Team India head coach, on Tuesday took to Twitter to urge people to be part of the Plogging Run initiative -- an amalgamation of Fit India Movement and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan -- launched by the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his post, the former Indian all-rounder urged people to come out in large numbers to participate in the two km run on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Shastri also urged the people to pick up litters along the way to support the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

"Please join us on Oct 2nd #GandhiJayanti in the #PloggingRun which is a unique combination of our PM @narendramodi ji's initiatives - #FitIndiaMovement and #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan. Credit to @KirenRijiju ji & team for making this happen #JaiHind," Shastri's Twitter post read.

Please join us on Oct 2nd #GandhiJayanti in the #PloggingRun which is a unique combination of our PM @narendramodi ji's initiatives - #FitIndiaMovement and #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan. Credit to @KirenRijiju ji & team for making this happen #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/QH6WZRo3uY — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 1, 2019

Shastri's post urging people to participate in the unique initiative didn't go down well with everyone and within minutes of his post went online they started trolling him.

"Also pick up whisky bottle while running dont let it on the road," replied one user.

"Ravibhai.. Please don't go it's dry day Ravibhai," another one joined in.

However, not everyone was trolling Shastri. There were some who praised his effort and came out in support of the noble initiative.

This was not the first time Shastri was trolled for his Twitter post. In the past also a couple of his posts were at the receiving end of the hilarious memes.

Shastri was trolled for two posts which he shared while he was in Antigua and Jamaica during India's tour of the West Indies.