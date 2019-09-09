Ravi Shastri will reportedly get a hike of 20 per cent in his annual CTC after the renewal of his contract as the Indian men's cricket team head coach. According to a report published in the Mumbai Mirror on Monday, the 57-year-old former India batsman will now earn close to Rs 10 crore a year. Ravi Shastri had been drawing about Rs 8 crore and now a hike will take his annual package to somewhere between Rs 9.5 crore and Rs 10 crore. Ravi Shastri was retained as Team India head coach for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

The report added that there will be a hike in salaries of the other members of the support staff as well. Bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar are expected to get about Rs 3.5 crore each, while newly-appointed batting coach Vikram Rathour will get an annual salary between Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore.

The new contracts would come into effect from September 1, the media report stated further.

This will be Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

Shastri was picked as the head coach of Team India for the first time back in 2017 by the then CAC comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Prior to that, Shastri served as Team Director during World Cup 2015.

During Shastri's tenure, India went on to become the number one ranked team in the ICC Test rankings and performed exceptionally well in the 2019 World Cup, losing just two games out of the nine matches they played.

Also, India's first Test series win in Australia too came under Ravi Shastri's term as head coach of the team.

