MS Dhoni hasn't played a single match after India's exit from the World Cup on July 9, 2019. The former India captain missed away series against the West Indies and the ongoing home series against South Africa as he opted for a sabbatical from cricket. While many fans and critics are curious to know MS Dhoni's future plans and if he would make a comeback to cricket anytime soon, India coach Ravi Shastri said he hasn't met the wicketkeeper-batsman after the World Cup but "that's for him to decide" if he wants to make a comeback.

In an interview to The Hindu, when asked if the team has an open mind about MS Dhoni's return, Ravi Shastri said: "He will go down as one of our greatest players, very, very high up the list."

"Whether he wants to come back, that's for him to decide. I have not met him after the World Cup. He has to first start playing and let's see how things go," he added.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who led India to the title victories in the 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup, is currently enjoying his time off the field.

He recently participated in a charity football match along with tennis star Leander Paes in Mumbai.

After the World Cup 2019, Dhoni had made himself unavailable for the India's tour of the West Indies and took a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his territorial army unit in Kashmir.

After completing his army stint, Dhoni was seen enjoying a game of billiards at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in his hometown of Ranchi.

Before that, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain's pictures of driving his newly-bought Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk had also gone viral.