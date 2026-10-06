Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has extended his support to the jailed former Pakistan captain Imran Khan amid concerns over his health. Several current and former cricketers have called for diplomatic intervention, demanding better treatment for Imran, who has been in a Pakistani jail since 2023. During an interaction with Republic World, Shastri became the latest to voice his concerns, describing Pakistan's treatment of Imran as "inhumane". According to the reports cited, Imran's health has deteriorated in jail, and he has only 15 per cent vision left in his right eye.

"I'm not a politician. But just to see the way he's being treated today is shocking. You know, no one treats a human being like that. On humanitarian grounds, I don't think he deserves what he's getting. So I don't speak just for myself. I think there'll be a lot of cricketers around the globe who will be echoing the same sentiments," said Shastri.

Shastri wished Imran a speedy recovery and good health, while also praising his contribution to the game of cricket.

"I just hope he's well and his health is good. Because what he gave to the game was something special. And my memories of him are just being an outstanding leader. You know, just a leader of men. The ability to motivate youngsters and then take them through. You said he came close at the age of 40, captain of the side, and he won the World Cup with a pretty young team," he added.

Shastri added that Imran has been the face of Pakistan on the global stage and deserves better treatment, urging the government to prioritise his health.

"Hopefully. Hope he comes out and is treated better. He's been there for a long time. You could be out somewhere else, in the same position, because I don't understand the politics. But to sit in a cell there, he doesn't deserve it because he's the most recognised Pakistani face globally. Whether you like it or not, that's my view," said Shastri.

Shastri also spoke about Imran's legacy in cricket, saying he was admired in India as much as he was in Pakistan for his exemplary leadership.

"This man you're seeing there with me was an unbelievable cricketer. I mean, a great cricketer is an understatement. The rivalry was out of respect. It was India-Pakistan at the time, with both teams playing a lot of cricket. So that rivalry was there. But this fellow as a cricketer was something else. He was a leader. Leader of men. Magnificent all-round cricketer," he concluded

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