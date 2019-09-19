 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ravi Shastri Relives The Magic Of Yuvraj Singh's Six Sixes Off Stuart Broad's Bowling

Updated: 19 September 2019 23:00 IST

Ravi Shastri was commentating when Yuvraj Singh was hitting Stuart Broad mercilessly all over the park.

Ravi Shastri Relives The Magic Of Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh still holds the world record of fastest fifty in T20Is. © AFP

Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes off Stuart Broad's bowling during the inaugural World T20 in South Africa. Today, when the entire country is celebrating the 12th anniversary of Yuvraj's special knock, India head coach Ravi Shastri could not stop himself from turning nostalgic about the former India all-rounder's powerful innings, which established him as one of the most destructive players in world cricket. Shastri, who was commentating when Yuvraj was hitting Stuart Broad mercilessly all over the park, tweeted the video of the onslaught and captioned it: "12 years ago, I had microphone in my hand and junior had the willow. Relive the magic -@YUVSTRONG12".

Yuvraj set Kingsmead on fire hitting six sixes in an over bringing the world to its feet. In the first edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa, India were in a tight spot as they had to beat England in their group game to keep their chances alive of making it to the semi-finals in Durban.

The drama began when the India were on 171/3 at the end of the 18th over in their first innings. With Yuvraj and then skipper MS Dhoni at the crease, the duo was looking to finish off on a high by collecting as many runs in the death overs.

Yuvraj smashed Andrew Flintoff for two fours in the 18th over, which infuriated the England bowler. The pair got involved in a big altercation which came to an end after the intervention from the on-field umpires.

However, what the verbal altercation did was that it pumped up Yuvraj and it was Broad who bore the brunt of his onslaught in the very next over.

In the 19th over of the innings, the left-hander from Punjab made sure England paid the price for their over-aggressiveness and hit six maximums of consecutive deliveries from Broad.

The first one went over deep mid-wicket, the next over backward square leg, the third one over wide long-off, then a swat over deep point to a full toss, the fifth one a hoick over square leg and finally a massive hit over wide long-on.

In the process, the Punjab-lad rocketed away to a 12-ball half-century and it was also the first time it happened in a T20I. It remains the fastest half-century till date in the shortest format of the game.

The southpaw eventually finished on 58 (three 4s and seven 6s) in 16 balls as India amassed 218 for 4. In reply, England were restricted to 200/6, conceding an 18-run defeat.

India eventually went on became World T20 champions when they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final on September 24 in Johannesburg.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Ravi Shastri India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes in six balls off Stuart Broad's bowling
  • Ravi Shastri tweeted a video of Yuvraj's onslaught during 2007 World T20
  • Yuvraj Singh still holds the world record of fastest fifty in T20Is
Related Articles
Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan Discuss Cricket Over "Coffee" Ahead Of Dharamsala T20I
Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan Discuss Cricket Over "Coffee" Ahead Of Dharamsala T20I
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri "Spill The Beans" On Virat Kohli
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri "Spill The Beans" On Virat Kohli's Music Playlist
"Being Disappointed A Natural Feeling", Says Sanjay Bangar After End of India Coaching Tenure
"Being Disappointed A Natural Feeling", Says Sanjay Bangar After End of India Coaching Tenure
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift Rumours "Absolute Nonsense": Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift Rumours "Absolute Nonsense": Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri To Get Hefty Salary Hike After Contract Renewal: Report
Ravi Shastri To Get Hefty Salary Hike After Contract Renewal: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 11 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.