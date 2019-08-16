Ravi Shastri Profile: Facts And Figures As Head Coach Of Indian Men's Cricket Team

Ravi Shastri's administrative stint with the Indian men's cricket team started when he was appointed manager after the drubbing in 2007 World Cup. Although his tenure lasted only for a series, it marked a new shift in guard after the Greg Chappell era. After a series of dismal overseas tours, Shastri was appointed Team Director in 2014 after India's disastrous tour to England and continued until early 2016. However, after Anil Kumble's unceremonious exit as coach after the 2017 Champions Trophy, Shastri was named the head coach . The Board of Control for India's (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) at that time, comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman picked Shastri for the job.

Together with skipper Virat Kohli, Shastri delivered some right results for the side.

From 2017 to 2019, Shastri helped India script history in uncharted territories. India won their maiden Test series in Australia. India went on to become the number one ranked team in the ICC Test rankings.

Moreover, the team won Test matches in South Africa, England and Australia within one calendar year. India also reached the semi-finals of World Cup 2019.

In totality, Shastri has had a successful tenure as a coach.

Shastri's last contract ran until the 2019 World Cup but he was given an extension for the ongoing India's tour of the West Indies.

Shastri's leadership skills first came to light in the 90's when he led a lacklustre Mumbai side to Ranji Trophy win after a gap of nine years.

As a player, Shastri represented India in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs and performed well as an all-rounder.