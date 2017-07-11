Ravi Shastri, Profile: A Competitor Who Always Punched Above His Weight

Known for his 'chapati shot' in his playing days, Ravi Shastri started his career as a left-arm spinner but later went on to become a useful all-rounder for India. He made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1981 and opened his account in the shorter format of the game against England in the same year. Shastri used his height to good effect against the spinners but had limited shots against the fast bowlers. However, he was always one of those cricketers who punched above his weight and scored 3830 runs in 80 Test matches for India at an average of 35.79. To add to that, he has 151 Test wickets to his name, making him one of the most successful all-rounders to play for India.

Shastri was equally successful in the one-dayers, having played 150 matches for India and scored 3108 runs. He also took 129 wickets at an average of 36.04.

Born in Mumbai, Shastri had moved from the tenth position in the batting order to opening within 18 months of his Test debut. One of his most notable performances came in World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985, where he was named the Champions of Champions for his brilliant all-round show.

Shastri scored 182 runs and took 8 wickets and won an Audi car for his brilliant performance.

In the 1984/85, Shastri spun Mumbai to its 30th Ranji Trophy title by returning with figures of 8 for 91 against Delhi in the final. After settling in, in his role of a long-time deputy to several captains, Shastri finally led India to a Test match victory in Madras against West Indies in the year 1987-88, the only Test match he captained in his career.

A charismatic character on and off the field, Shastri had his fair share of criticism for being too slow with the bat in hand or for being selfish as a cricketer. But he answered his critics with his performances and became a great utility player in the shorter format of the game.

His career was cut short due to a knee injury. Shastri played his last Test match for India against South Africa in 1992 when he was just 30-years-old.

Post his retirement, he became a high-profile commentator and is known for his views on the game.

Shastri, 55, was appointed as the temporary coach of the Indian team in the year 2007 after Greg Chappell resigned following the World Cup debacle. In the year 2014, he became the director of the Indian cricket team and held his position till the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Thereafter, he had applied for the position of head coach but lost the race to former India captain Anil Kumble.