India head coach Ravi Shastri posted a warm message for his mother, who turned 80 on Wednesday. The former India all-rounder, while wishing his mother on her special day, introduced her as his biggest critic and inspiration. "To my biggest critic and inspiration. Happy 80th Mom. In singles from here on. No rush. God bless," Shastri tweeted. Shastri was reappointed the Team India head coach after the World Cup 2019. Since the start of his new tenure, India swept back-to-back Test series against the West Indies and South Africa. While the West Indies Test series win came away from home, India routed South Africa 3-0 playing at home. Since August, India have shared spoils only once in a Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, which ended 1-1.