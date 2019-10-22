 
Updated: 22 October 2019 12:33 IST
MS Dhoni visited the Indian team dressing room after the massive win over South Africa in the 3rd Test at Ranchi.

India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Shares Picture With "True Indian Legend In His Den"
Ravi Shastri tweeted a picture with MS Dhoni from the Team India dressing room. © Twitter

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted a photo with former India captain MS Dhoni after the team's thumping win against South Africa in the third Test in Ranchi. "Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win," Shastri captioned the photo. MS Dhoni, who hails from Ranchi, was in the Team India dressing room after they wrapped up the match at the beginning of the fourth day of the final Test in the series.

Fans were overjoyed to see MS Dhoni back in the Indian dressing room, as he has been out of action for the team since their exit from the 2019 World Cup.

"Great pic sir," one fan wrote. "True Legend," tweeted another.

"Get him back in team ravi sir," a user requested.

"Captain cool come back," another fan wrote, referring to the popular moniker given to the World Cup winning captain.

MS Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after India's 50-over World Cup campaign ended with the semi-final loss against New Zealand in July.

He then missed the T20I and ODI series against the West Indies and was also not included in the squad for the T20I series against South Africa.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier tweeted a photo of MS Dhoni speaking with another local hero, Shahbaz Nadeem, in the dressing room. Nadeem made a dream Test debut at his home ground, replacing the injured Kuldeep Yadav in the national team. He picked up four wickets in the match, including two wickets off two consecutive deliveries to finish the match.

"Oh My God!!! Look who is back where he belongs. In the dressing room!!! Mahi!!!" a fan wrote in response to the photo. Others praised Dhoni for always giving advice to others.

With the win in Ranchi, India sealed a 3-0 series whitewash against South Africa and maintained their perfect record in the World Test Championship.

Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Ravi Shastri Cricket
