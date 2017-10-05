 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ravi Shastri Paid Rs 1.20 Crore For Three Months, DDCA Get Match Fee Money

Updated: 05 October 2017 00:56 IST

Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was paid Rs 57,88,373 (Rs 57.88 lakh) as a share of gross revenue from the international tournaments held outside India.

Ravi Shastri Paid Rs 1.20 Crore For Three Months, DDCA Get Match Fee Money
Chief coach Ravi Shastri was paid a little over Rs 1.20 crore for his services. © AFP

Chief coach Ravi Shastri was paid a little over Rs 1.20 crore for his services during the first three months of his new tenure with the Indian cricket team. Shastri was back as the chief coach in July this year and has since been paid Rs 1,20,87,187 for a three-month period between 18th July to 18th October, according to the BCCI website.

Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was paid Rs 57,88,373 (Rs 57.88 lakh) as a share of gross revenue from the international tournaments held outside India. In what would be a good news for those who play domestic cricket for Delhi, the BCCI reimbursed Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy match fee to the tune of of Rs 69, 35,141 and Rs 56,79,641 respectively.

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Ravi Shastri Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shastri was paid a little over Rs 1.20 crore for his services
  • Dhoni was paid Rs 57,88,373 lakh as a share of gross revenue
  • BCCI reimbursed Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy match fee
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Can Clear Any Ground in The World, Says Ravi Shastri
India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Can Clear Any Ground in The World, Says Ravi Shastri
BCCI, Virat Kohli Asked Me To Apply For India Coaching Job: Virender Sehwag
BCCI, Virat Kohli Asked Me To Apply For India Coaching Job: Virender Sehwag
We Need MS Dhoni In 2019 World Cup: Ravi Shastri
We Need MS Dhoni In 2019 World Cup: Ravi Shastri
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.