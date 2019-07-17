 
Ravi Shastri May Keep His Job As Head Coach: BCCI Official

Updated: 17 July 2019 16:46 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Team India captain Virat Kohli and some of his boys are impressed with Ravi Shastri's style of functioning and want to retain him, a cricket board official told NDTV.

Ravi Shastri earns Rs 8 crore-plus from the BCCI. © AFP

Despite India's semi-final exit from the Cricket World Cup, head coach Ravi Shastri seems to have earned the confidence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and skipper Virat Kohli and some of his boys are also impressed with Shastri's style of functioning and they want him back for the post. "Ravi (Shastri) has done everything right for the team," a BCCI official told NDTV. "They have become No.1 in Tests, they were No.2 in ODIs till England took over. One bad match does not make the coach bad. If he reapplies he will get preference."

Shastri, who earns Rs 8 crore-plus from the BCCI, is expected to put his hand up for the coach's job and Bharat Arun, the bowling coach, will also apply for that post.

A head coach will be picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which is currently helmed by Kapil Dev, with Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy as his colleagues.

The CAC will pick the head coach and will consult with the Indian selectors while recruiting the other coaches.

Seven posts -- batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager -- were advertised for yesterday by BCCI. The last date of application is July 30.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri and his coaching team got a 45-day extension after the World Cup. That means they will remain in charge of Team India for the three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests to be played during the tour of the West Indies from August 3 to September 3.

  • A head coach will be picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee
  • Ravi Shastri and his coaching team got a 45-day extension
  • The CAC will pick the head coach and will consult with the selectors
