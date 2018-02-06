Ravi Shastri Joins PadMan Challenge, Asks Virat Kohli To Spread The Message

India coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday joined the PadMan Challenge by posing with a sanitary pad. Taking to his official Twitter account, Shastri posted, "Yes, it's a Pad in my hand. Happy to support rockstar @akshaykumar for breaking the taboo and initiating an open conversation. AK, am sure no ball is going to hit PAD (MAN). #PadManChallenge Here I challenge @imVkohli @SinghaniaGautam @Leander".

Shastri also asked India skipper Virat Kohli and tennis legend Leander Paes to join the social initiative.

Earlier, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu had also posted a similar caption with a sanitary pad. A lot of celebrities took up the #PadManChallenge which was a campaign started by entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, on whom the film PadMan is based. Mr Muruganantham had tagged Twinkle Khanna in his tweet. Twinkle led the challenge in Bollywood and nominated Aamir Khan and Shabana Azmi to raise awareness on menstruation and sanitation.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer movie Pad Man, which is slated for release on February 9, attempts to spread awareness on menstruation and is based on the same subject.

Shastri-coached team India is currently in South Africa for a two-month long tour ending on February 24. India lost the three-match Test series 1-2 to South Africa.