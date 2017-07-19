Ravi Shastri: I Wanted My Core Team And Got It

Team India's new head coach Ravi Shastri succeeded in getting the BCCI to give him core team to work with till the 2019 World Cup.

Sanjay Bangar, previously the batting coach has now been elevated to assistant coach while fielding coach R Sridhar, physiotherapist Patrick Farhat and trainer Shankar Basu were retained.

These appointments were announced after Shastri's meeting with BCCI's four-member committee that includes acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, Diana Edulji, a member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and CEO Rahul Johri

'Wanted my core team'

"I was very clear in my mind what my core team would be... what you just heard is my core team," Shastri said during yesterday's press conference.

Arun's appointment, though expected, was made because Shastri wanted him. He has the respect of the players and has come up the ranks by assisting the India under-19 and 'A' team. Of course, he did well during Shastri's tenure as Team Director as well," said an insider. When asked about Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, who were previously announced as batting and bowling consultants on overseas tours respectively, Shastri said: "I have spoken to both the individuals and they are as good as (they were) three or four years ago. Their inputs will be invaluable. They will be on board when they speak to these (BCCI) authorities."

Though Shastri welcomed Dravid and Zaheer, he added, "all depends on their availability. It depends on the individuals, the number of days they want to give, but their inputs will be invaluable and they are most welcome," he said.

Not a fiasco: Amitabh

Chaudhary negated any talk of controversy over the support staff. "I am absolutely clear that it is not a fiasco. Once we appointed the head coach, obviously he had to think of his responsibility which comes with that appointment and it is very clear he wanted his core team. The other two (Dravid and Zaheer) are consultants," said Chaudhary.