Ravi Shastri, Indian men's team head coach, lavished praise on Virat Kohli and said that he knew that there was an "uncut diamond" in the current India skipper when he took over the coaching role back in 2014. Ravi Shastri, speaking at Star Sports show 'Cricket Live', also mentioned that Kohli has handled both successes and failures well. "Just seeing the way he has evolved, you knew that there was an uncut diamond there when I took over in 2014, but just to see him evolve... It takes time, everything doesn't happen in a hurry," Shastri said.

Team India head coach also added that just like Kohli, who became a father last month, will be able to handle the challenges of fatherhood in a similar manner like he has handled the success and failure on the field.

"You got to have the ups, the downs, you know, you got to feel the heat, you got to have your successes and failures, to be able to get up and move on in life. I think he has handled that beautifully and I'm sure he will handle fatherhood as well in that similar manner," Shastri added.

Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, team India managed to secure their first Test series win in Australia.

The India skipper also led the country to the final of Champions Trophy in 2017 and semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Kohli has captained in 57 Tests out of which India have won 33 matches.

In ODIs, Kohli has led India to 63 wins out of 92 matches in which he took the field as captain of the side.